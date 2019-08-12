SUMNER – Authorities found 15 deceased cats and dogs and seized 13 others after searching a Sumner home over the weekend.
Sumner Police, Bremer County sheriff’s deputies and workers with the Humane Society of America and Last Home Animal Rescue searched a single-family home and detached garage at 611 E. First St. around 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple complaints from residents.
Officials found the buildings weren’t climate controlled and had poor living conditions.
Thirteen cats and dogs were surrendered to Last Hope for emergency medical care and later adoption, according to Sumner Police. The 15 deceased pets were found in the garage, police said.
The investigation is continuing, and criminal charges are pending, police said.
