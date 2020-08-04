Anderson-Seeber appointed as new District Court judge

WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the appointment of Melissa Anderson-Seeber of Hudson as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 1B.
Anderson-Seeber received her undergraduate degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and her law degree from the Drake University Law School.
She serves as the chief local public defender in the Waterloo Juvenile Office of the State Public Defender. She also serves as a member of the 1st Judicial District Department of Correctional Services board.
Anderson-Seeber fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of District Court Judge George Stigler.
Judicial Election District 1B includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.