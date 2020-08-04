You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson-Seeber appointed as new District Court judge
0 comments
top story

Anderson-Seeber appointed as new District Court judge

{{featured_button_text}}
Melissa Anderson-Seeber

Melissa Anderson-Seeber

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the appointment of Melissa Anderson-Seeber of Hudson as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 1B.

Anderson-Seeber received her undergraduate degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and her law degree from the Drake University Law School.

She serves as the chief local public defender in the Waterloo Juvenile Office of the State Public Defender. She also serves as a member of the 1st Judicial District Department of Correctional Services board.

Anderson-Seeber fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of District Court Judge George Stigler.

Judicial Election District 1B includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties.

Judge appointed

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the appointment of Melissa Anderson-Seeber of Hudson as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 1B.

Anderson-Seeber received her undergraduate degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and her law degree from the Drake University Law School.

She serves as the chief local public defender in the Waterloo Juvenile Office of the State Public Defender. She also serves as a member of the 1st Judicial District Department of Correctional Services board.

Anderson-Seeber fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of District Court Judge George Stigler.

Judicial Election District 1B includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties.

0 comments
2
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News