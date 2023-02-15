ALLISON — An Allison man has been charged with allegedly asking to touch a girl in January.

Clarksville police arrested Michael Lavern Quario, 35, on Feb. 7 on charges of indecent contact with a child. He was also detained on a probation violation. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, investigators with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Quario had sent inappropriate text messages and letters to an 11-year-old girl. The messages allegedly asked if he could touch her.

The girl was interviewed at the Child Protection Center during the investigation.

Quario is currently on probation for a 2019 theft charge in connection with an air-conditioning unit that was stolen from the Cedar Falls construction company where he had worked.

