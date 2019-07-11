{{featured_button_text}}
Charles City Police patch

CHARLES CITY -- The Charles City Police Department is investigating an alleged off-duty attack by its K-9. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The department issued a news release on Monday stating there was an incident on the afternoon of June 25 involving the dog, Jordy, and a third party at the home where he lives.

It is common practice for a K-9 to live in the home of the officer who is the dog's handler. 

"The third party was treated for minor injuries and released the same day," the release stated. "City officials have been in contact with the City of Floyd, and the Charles City Police Department is still gathering information about the incident."

Unconfirmed reports are circulating on social media that Jordy bit a man who came to the house. 

There is no risk to the public at this time, according to the police. 

City officials and the police have no further comments at this time, according to the news release.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments