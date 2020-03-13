Alleged getaway driver arrested in armored car robbery

Police cordon off U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
WATERLOO --- A second person has been arrested in Wednesday’s armored car robbery that left one dead.
Police said Justina Lynn Davis, 28, drove a second getaway car after armored car guards opened fire on the first one during the botched hold-up outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.
Davis was arrested overnight in the Des Moines area on a warrant for first-degree robbery. As of this morning she was in the Polk County Jail awaiting transfer back to Waterloo.
Alleged robber Bryce Miller, 37, of rural LaPorte City, was killed in gunfire after he allegedly approached the guards wearing a mask with a pistol in each hand on Wednesday.
Another suspect, Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, of Waterloo, was in the first getaway car and was injured when that car took fire from the guards. That car was abandoned a few blocks from the scene. Police said Davis drove a second car when the robbers abandoned the first.
Gonzalez was arrested hours later when he was in vehicle that pulled up to gas pumps at a convenience store. His bond has been set at $250,000.
031120jr-armored-robbery-15
Waterloo police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-12
031120jr-armored-robbery-14
A stray bullet struck a van that had pulled up to the drive-up ATM, missing the driver and a child inside during an armored car robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-11
Two handguns rest on the pavement following an armored car robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-10
A stray bullet struck a van, missing the driver and a child inside, during an armored car robbery outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.
031120jr-shooting-kwikstar1
Waterloo police detained two people at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
031120jr-bank-shooting1
Crime scene tape surrounds the drive-through area of U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. An armored car with its back doors open can be seen in the background.
031120jr-bank-shooting2.JPG
Waterloo police on the scene of a shooting at U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo.
031120jr-bankshooting3.jpg
A vehicle at the drive-up ATM at U.S. Bank on Kimball Ave. was hit with gunfire Wednesday morning.
031120jr-armored-robbery-5
Police cordon off U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-7
An armored car stands open following an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-6
An armored car stands open following an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-9
Waterloo police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-armored-robbery-8
031120jr-armored-robbery-a
Police detain Rogelio Gonzalez during a stop at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street on Wednesday.
031120jr-armored-robbery-b
Police detain Rogelio Gonzalez during a stop at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street in connection with the armored car robbery at U.S. Bank on March 11, 2020.
031120jr-lpc-search-2
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and LaPorte City police guard Bryce Miller's last known address in rural LaPorte City during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
031120jr-lpc-search-1
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and LaPorte City police guard Bryce Miller's last known address in rural LaPorte City during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
