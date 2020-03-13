You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alleged getaway driver arrested in armored car robbery
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Alleged getaway driver arrested in armored car robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
031120jr-armored-robbery-5

Police cordon off U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- A second person has been arrested in Wednesday’s armored car robbery that left one dead.

Justina Lynn Davis

Justina Lynn Davis

Police said Justina Lynn Davis, 28, drove a second getaway car after armored car guards opened fire on the first one during the botched hold-up outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.

Davis was arrested overnight in the Des Moines area on a warrant for first-degree robbery. As of this morning she was in the Polk County Jail awaiting transfer back to Waterloo.

Alleged robber Bryce Miller, 37, of rural LaPorte City, was killed in gunfire after he allegedly approached the guards wearing a mask with a pistol in each hand on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Bond set at $250K in armored car robbery

Another suspect, Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, of Waterloo, was in the first getaway car and was injured when that car took fire from the guards. That car was abandoned a few blocks from the scene. Police said Davis drove a second car when the robbers abandoned the first.

Gonzalez was arrested hours later when he was in vehicle that pulled up to gas pumps at a convenience store. His bond has been set at $250,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News