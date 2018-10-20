Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly taking guns and ammo from a home in July.

Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, of 1206 Langley Road, was arrested Thursday for second-degree burglary.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies allege Hoffert entered 8441 Kimball Ave. between July 20 and July 22 and took an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge bullpup shotgun and other guns, jewelry, ammunition and clothing. Investigators searched his home and found a 9mm Beretta pistol, ammo including 200 rounds of .223-caliber, loaded magazines and a holster.

He had been charged earlier with theft and burglary in connection with a string of break-ins in rural south Waterloo that included a burglary to Lost Island Waterpark where funnel cakes were taken from a concessions building. His bond is currently set at $50,000.

