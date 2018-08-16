WATERLOO -- An Evansdale man who is accused of being caught on camera stealing a bicycle from a Waterloo gym in July has now been charged with stealing a pickup truck from a dealership last year.
Michael Douglas Creger, 28, of 1815 Michigan Drive, was arrested Aug. 9 at the jail and charged with first-degree theft.
Waterloo Police say they received a call on Aug. 9, 2017, about a Ford F-150 stolen from Dick Witham Ford in Waterloo.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $1,700 bike.
Cedar Falls Police located the vehicle shortly thereafter and took fingerprints from the vehicle, which were sent to the state lab for processing, according to Waterloo Police.
Those prints finally came back as a match to Creger's prints and he was arrested for first-degree theft exactly one year later, on Aug. 9, 2018.
Creger remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on that charge as well as on a charge of second-degree theft in the bike theft case on a $15,000 bond.
