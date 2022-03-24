All clear following bomb threat a Tyson

WATERLOO – Authorities have given the “all clear” following a bomb threat at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo.
The facility at 501 N. Elk Run Road was evacuated following a phone threat Thursday morning.
Waterloo police and firefighters were sent to the plant. Nothing suspicious was located and workers were allowed to return to their jobs a short time later.
Tyson officials said they evacuated the plant as a precaution.
Police are investigating the threat.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today