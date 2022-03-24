 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All clear following bomb threat a Tyson plant

Tyson Fresh Meats on North Elk Run Road in Waterloo.

WATERLOO – Authorities have given the “all clear” following a bomb threat at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo.

The facility at 501 N. Elk Run Road was evacuated following a phone threat Thursday morning.

Waterloo police and firefighters were sent to the plant. Nothing suspicious was located and workers were allowed to return to their jobs a short time later.

Tyson officials said they evacuated the plant as a precaution.

Police are investigating the threat.

