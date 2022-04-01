All clear after brief standoff in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police briefly shut down a residential street while they were investigating a report of gunfire that turned out to be unfounded.
Police said a resident in the 1100 block of Hawthorne Avenue began texting the dispatch center about shooting. Officers surrounded the home and used a loudspeaker to address the man inside until he eventually exited.
No injuries were reported.
Police detained the resident, 43-year-old Shawn Washington, on warrants for domestic assault and a parole violation.