Alex Craig Shadlow during a Friday hearing in Hardin County District Court in Eldora.

ELDORA -- A non-jury trial has been set for the father of a boy prosecutors say was locked up nightly for at least 30 days in a confined space beneath the stairs.

Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, of Ackley, had asserted his speedy trial rights and waived his right to a jury trial, asking a judge to decide his case.

Shadlow and his then-fiance, Traci Lynn Tyler, were arrested July 8, 2018, for first-degree kidnapping, a felony that carries life in prison upon conviction. Bond was set at $500,000 each, and they asked for separate trials.

Tyler admitted they locked up the boy, who was 8 years old at the time, in the enclosure because of his bad behavior and food-stealing, court records state.

When Judge James Ellefson decided Tyler's case, he downgraded the first-degree kidnapping charge to false imprisonment and sentenced her to no more than a year in jail.

Ellefson said he believed the boy had not suffered from malnutrition because he had a normal body mass index, and that he had chosen to urinate and defecate around the house because he didn't like Tyler or her rules.

On Monday, Ellefson recused himself from Shadlow's case, according to court documents.

District Court Judge Adria Kester has been assigned to Shadlow's trial, which will begin July 17.

The arrests came following a month-long investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Ackley Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff and county attorney’s offices.

Prosecutors said Tyler and Shadlow withheld food from his son, made him sleep in the locked basement enclosure with a coffee can for a toilet in August and September 2017, denied him bathroom breaks and struck him with a wooden spoon and flyswatter.

Tyler’s defense attorneys said the family had sought counseling for behavior issues and argued parents had the right to use corporal punishment.

