Alex Craig Shadlow during a Friday hearing in Hardin County District Court in Eldora.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

ACKLEY – An Ackley father accused of locking his son in a basement enclosure is asking the court for a jury trial as he faces charges of felony kidnapping.

Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, had waived his right to a jury trial in April after a judge issued a guilty verdict on reduced misdemeanor charges for his fiancée, Traci Lynn Tyler, who was also charged with kidnapping in the incident and opted for a bench trial.

Following the lesser verdict in Tyler’s case, and after Shadlow was granted a bench trial, prosecutors slapped Shadlow with an additional charge of child endangerment.

Shadlow’s trial is currently set for Aug. 12 at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake on a change of venue.

Amidst the flip-flopping jury trial demands, District Court Judge James Ellefson --- who had found Tyler guilty of false imprisonment and sentenced her to a year in jail with credit for time served --- recused himself from Shadlow’s case.

Prosecutors allege the couple made Shadlow’s then-8-year-old son sleep in a pen behind the basement steps in 2017 and denied him bathroom breaks.

