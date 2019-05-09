ACKLEY – An Ackley father accused of locking his son in a basement enclosure is asking the court for a jury trial as he faces charges of felony kidnapping.
Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, had waived his right to a jury trial in April after a judge issued a guilty verdict on reduced misdemeanor charges for his fiancée, Traci Lynn Tyler, who was also charged with kidnapping in the incident and opted for a bench trial.
Following the lesser verdict in Tyler’s case, and after Shadlow was granted a bench trial, prosecutors slapped Shadlow with an additional charge of child endangerment.
Shadlow’s trial is currently set for Aug. 12 at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake on a change of venue.
Amidst the flip-flopping jury trial demands, District Court Judge James Ellefson --- who had found Tyler guilty of false imprisonment and sentenced her to a year in jail with credit for time served --- recused himself from Shadlow’s case.
Prosecutors allege the couple made Shadlow’s then-8-year-old son sleep in a pen behind the basement steps in 2017 and denied him bathroom breaks.
