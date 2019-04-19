ELDORA – An Ackley father accused of confining his son in a locked enclosure behind the basement steps has waived his right to a jury trial and is asking a judge decide his case.
Alex Shadlow’s motion came a week after a district court judge found his fiancé, Traci Tyler, guilty of a misdemeanor charge in the same case. Shadlow also asserted his speedy trial rights.
Prosecutors originally charged Shadlow, 30, and Tyler, 40, with first-degree kidnapping, which carries mandatory life in prison upon conviction. The two opted for separate trials, and Tyler was found guilty of false imprisonment, which is punishable by up to a year in jail, following a bench trial.
Shadlow had been slated to go before a Dickinson County jury this coming September following a venue change.
Also this week, the Hardin County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General Office, who are prosecuting the case, filed amended charges against Shadlow. The kidnapping charge now includes the element that Shadlow intended to secretly confine the boy, and prosecutors added a child endangerment/multiple acts offense.
