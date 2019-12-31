{{featured_button_text}}

ALDEN -- An Alden man has been sentenced to prison for molesting two girls.

Judge John Haney sentenced Triston King Phillips, 21, to up to 25 years in prison on Dec. 20 in Hardin County District Court in Eldora.

The sentence consists of concurrent 25- and 10-year sentences for two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

He will have to register as a sex offender when he is released and will be subject to lifetime parole.

A jury found Phillips guilty following trial in October.

Authorities said Phillips touched the breasts and groin areas of two girls, ages 10 and 12, in 2017 and 2018. One of the girls bit him to resist his attack, records state.

