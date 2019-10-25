ELDORA – A Hardin County jury has found an Alden man guilty of abusing two girls in 2017 and 2018.
On Thursday, after three days of trial, jurors convicted Triston King Phillips, 21, guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
He faces up to 70 years in prison, and sentencing will be in December. Phillips was taken into custody pending sentencing.
Phillips allegedly touched the breasts and groin areas of two girls, ages 10 and 12, according to prosecutors. In one of the incidents, a girl bit Phillips in order to escape him, according to court records.
One of the girls told a counselor about the abuse in December 2018, and both girls were interviewed at a child protection center in Mason City. He was arrested in January 2019.
