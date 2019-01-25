ALDEN – Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Alden man for allegedly sexually abusing two girls.
Triston King Phillips, 20, was arrested Wednesday for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He was later released from jail pending trial.
Authorities allege Phillips touched the breasts and groin areas of two girls in 2017 and 2018 when they were between the ages of 10 and 13. In one of the incidents, a girl bit Phillips in order to escape him, according to court records.
Authorities became aware of the allegations in December 2018 when one of the girls told a counselor. Both girls were interviewed at a child protection center in Mason City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.