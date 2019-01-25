Try 1 month for 99¢
031716jr-hardin-courthouse-clip

Hardin County Courthouse

ALDEN – Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Alden man for allegedly sexually abusing two girls.

Triston King Phillips, 20, was arrested Wednesday for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Phillips touched the breasts and groin areas of two girls in 2017 and 2018 when they were between the ages of 10 and 13. In one of the incidents, a girl bit Phillips in order to escape him, according to court records.

Authorities became aware of the allegations in December 2018 when one of the girls told a counselor. Both girls were interviewed at a child protection center in Mason City.

