Airborne car crashes into downtown Waterloo Hawkeye Community College building

WATERLOO — A car coming down the U.S. Highway 218 ramp early Wednesday went off the roadway and became airborne after crossing West First Street, crashing into a Hawkeye Community College building.

A short time later, police arrested 32-year-old Cedar Falls man Kyle Allen Plaehn, of 1021 Grove St., Apt. 4. He was found nearby after allegedly walking away from the collision. Along with failure to maintain control, he was charged with second offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and first offense possession of marijuana.

Police were dispatched at 1:23 a.m. to HCC's downtown Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. Officers observed a Nissan Altima with "severe damage" next to the First Street side of the building, which the police report also said "sustained severe damage." Debris surrounded the car and was in the roadway.

As of Friday morning, a number of exterior panels around the crash site had been removed from the learning center and it appeared that a corner of the building had taken the brunt of the damage. A police estimate set the damage at $20,000.

Hawkeye spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore said officials were "trying to determine if there was structural damage" from the crash, which may affect the repair cost. A timeline to fix the building is not yet known.

