WATERLOO — Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents in south and southeast rural Black Hawk County to check their property for any signs of burglary or missing equipment and valuables.
This is in the wake of an investigation into a string of thefts that culminated in a high-speed chase through two counties on Wednesday.
Authorities continue to search for two people who led officers on a manhunt overnight after ditching a vehicle southeast of Waverly and disappearing.
Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies returned to the area Thursday morning to resume the search, and he urged residents to use caution.
“We don’t think it would be out of the ordinary if they try to steal another car,” Herbst said.
Investigators also recovered a load of items from a Waterloo motel room that they believe are loot from recent break-ins. Most of the items hasn’t been reported stolen, possibly because the owners haven’t realized they have been victimized, Herbst said. He said residents in rural Black Hawk County should take stock of their property and report anything that’s missing.
Deputies are also investigating a burglary in the Washburn area that was discovered Thursday morning. It wasn’t clear when that crime occurred or if it’s related to the other thefts.
Black Hawk deputies were working a string of rural burglaries and vehicle thefts in recent days, including a 1 a.m. Wednesday chase involving a UTV on a dark gravel road. The vehicle, which didn't have any lights on, passed a squad car, and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree and the driver ran off.
The investigation led deputies to a room at Motel 6 north of Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon. As deputies were preparing to execute a search warrant, the suspects arrived at the motel and then fled when authorities approached them.
The chase headed up Highway 63 and then hit gravel roads around Denver. Deputies found the fleeing vehicle engulfed in flames southeast of Waverly. The occupants, described as a man and a woman, had fled on foot.
Deputies from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office joined in the manhunt, as did an Iowa State Patrol airplane with infrared imaging. Law enforcement drones and K-9 units were also involved.
Authorities were in an area near the Rail Trail and 39th Street southeast of Waverly. Bremer County deputies cautioned residents to make sure their keys were not left in their vehicles and their doors were locked.
