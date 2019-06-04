{{featured_button_text}}
Dumarkcus Dewayne Gibbs

WATERLOO -- Police say a man stole baby clothes, diapers and other items from the mother of his 7-month-old daughter, then drove by her house yelling threats after police arrested him.

Dumarkcus Dewayne Gibbs, 26, of 2141 E. Fourth St., was arrested Saturday in the area of West Ninth Street and East Ridgeway Avenue and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony. On Sunday, he was arrested on a third-degree harassment charge, a misdemeanor, and is currently wanted for simple assault, a charge he picked up Tuesday.

Waterloo Police were called to 1419 Garden Ave. on Friday evening just after 8 p.m. after a woman reported seeing Gibbs leave her home carrying a large tote, and later finding several baby-related items had been stolen from her, including baby clothes, diapers, lotions, soaps and baby food.

Police described the woman as the mother of Gibbs' baby daughter.

After police arrested Gibbs Saturday and he was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail, he was released on bond and reappeared at the woman's residence Sunday. Police, who were called three separate times Sunday afternoon, said he was driving by the house numerous times and yelling multiple threats toward the woman and her sister.

He was arrested on that charge in the area of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road and released on bond Sunday.

Details weren't available on the assault charge that occurred Tuesday, except that Gibbs was currently at large.

