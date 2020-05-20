Administrative judge sides with oncoming police chief over Texas termination

Fort Worth city officials argued that Fitzgerald was let go because of lack of judgment, placing his personal interests first, an inability to build relationships and communicate with others, failure to manage the department’s budget and a failure to respond to concerns over the department’s use of a federal crime database.

City officials also cited a confrontation between Fitzgerald and a Texas law enforcement association official in 2019. The official had earlier removed Fitzgerald from the association, and a confrontation came at a Washington, D.C., Top Cops event to honor bravery and sacrifices in the line of duty.

Fitzgerald denied there was a confrontation. He said he was terminated shortly before he was about to go to FBI officials with information about the city’s use of the national database.

The administrative law judge ruled that the city didn’t formally investigate the Top Cops incident and failed to show that Fitzgerald used poor judgment at the event. She also sided with Fitzgerald that he should have been given an honorable discharge.

“The preponderance of the evidence fails to establish that petitioner had a documented performance problem,” the administrative law judge wrote in her ruling.