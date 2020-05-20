Administrative judge sides with oncoming police chief over Texas termination

WATERLOO – A Texas administrative law judge has determined that Waterloo’s oncoming police chief didn’t lose his last chief job because of performance issues.
Joel Fitzgerald is scheduled to take the helm of the Waterloo Police Department in June. But he still has a pending whistleblower suit against the City of Fort Worth, where he was the chief of police for several years before he was terminated in 2019.
On Friday, Fitzgerald won a legal skirmish when an ALJ with the Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings ruled Fort Worth officials should have filed his departure as an “honorable discharge” with the state law enforcement commission instead of a “general discharge.”
“Nobody wants a general discharge. It means you had a performance problem or were under an internal affairs investigation,” said Attorney Steve Kennedy, who is representing Fitzgerald.
When a Texas officer leaves an agency, the agency has to file a report with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement indicating the nature of the departure — honorable, general or dishonorable discharge. The report can then be reviewed by other agencies where the officer applies next for employment.
Fitzgerald challenged his general discharge, a status reserved for separations related to poor performance or disciplinary investigations.
Fort Worth city officials argued that Fitzgerald was let go because of lack of judgment, placing his personal interests first, an inability to build relationships and communicate with others, failure to manage the department’s budget and a failure to respond to concerns over the department’s use of a federal crime database.
City officials also cited a confrontation between Fitzgerald and a Texas law enforcement association official in 2019. The official had earlier removed Fitzgerald from the association, and a confrontation came at a Washington, D.C., Top Cops event to honor bravery and sacrifices in the line of duty.
Fitzgerald denied there was a confrontation. He said he was terminated shortly before he was about to go to FBI officials with information about the city’s use of the national database.
The administrative law judge ruled that the city didn’t formally investigate the Top Cops incident and failed to show that Fitzgerald used poor judgment at the event. She also sided with Fitzgerald that he should have been given an honorable discharge.
“The preponderance of the evidence fails to establish that petitioner had a documented performance problem,” the administrative law judge wrote in her ruling.
Fitzgerald has won other decisions, according to Kennedy, including a 2019 Texas Workforce Commission ruling that found no basis to his termination with cause.
His civil suit against the City of Fort Worth is still pending.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.