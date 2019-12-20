{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Additional charges have been filed after police found four firearms in a Waterloo man's home in July.

Bobby Tremont Hester, 19, of 212 Denver St., was arrested Dec. 19 at the jail and charged with three counts of felony possessing a firearm as a felon and three counts of felony trafficking in stolen weapons.

The three charges are in addition to the first charge of felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons Hester was charged with in July.

Officers with the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched Hester's home on July 23 and seized a 5.56mm Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle, a similar Smith & Wesson rifle chambered in .22 caliber, a .44-caliber Ruger Redhawk revolver and a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun.

Two of the weapons had been stolen from a Waterloo home in July 18, according to court records.

Police allege Hester is barred from possessing guns because of a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm. He was granted a deferred judgment with probation in the case in April, according to court records.

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

