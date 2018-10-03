ACKLEY – A Franklin County man has been arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home in Ackley where an ex-girlfriend was staying over the weekend.
Michael Lee Thompson, 38, of Bradford, was arrested for first-degree burglary, trespassing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Court records allege Thompson pried on a door to the Butler Street home and then broke glass to reach through and unlock the door around 4:10 a.m. Saturday. Residents heard the noise, and one grabbed a 9mm pistol to investigate.
The resident found Thompson at the bottom of the stairs, and he pointed the gun at Thompson and told him to leave, court records state. Thompson responded by yelling “I’m going to (expletive deleted) kill you all” and left.
Thompson also faces a restraining order violation charge for allegedly texting the woman and sending her a friend request on SnapChat, records state. Authorities allege he had determined the ex-girlfriend’s whereabouts after taking her mother’s phone.
The prior week, Thompson had been arrested for allegedly pushing down the ex-girlfriend at their home on Aug. 20 while he was holding a 4-month-old child. The child sustained scratches and a knot on her head, according to court records. Thompson was arrested for domestic assault and child endangerment, and he was released on his own recognizance, court records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The judge who released this man on his own recognizance should be in jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.