An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent reconstructed the basement enclosure for the trial of Traci Lynn Tyler.

 JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer

ELDORA – An Ackley couple has submitted guilty pleas to allegations they confined his son in a basement enclosure in 2017.

The father, 30-year-old Alex Craig Shadlow, had been charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carries a life prison sentence without parole, and child endangerment/multiple acts, which is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree kidnapping, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, which carry 10 years each, according to court records. He faces a total of 30 years in prison if the sentences are stacked consecutively.

Shadlow’s girlfriend, Traci Lynn Tyler, 40, had been acquitted of first-degree kidnapping during a February bench trial but was facing another trial for child endangerment/multiple acts.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury on Monday and also faces up to 30 years in prison.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and under the plea agreements, the original charges won’t be dismissed until 31 days after sentencing and only if they don’t challenge their guilty pleas with an appeal, according to court records.

As part of the pleas, the couple admitted they confined the boy for at least 30 nights.

Authorities allege the two kept the then 8-year-old boy in the locked area behind the stairs as punishment and withheld bathroom breaks.

