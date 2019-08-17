ELDORA (AP) — A man and woman who confined the man's son in a basement in Ackley have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Alex Shadlow, 31, and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Traci Tyler, were sentenced Friday.
Shadlow had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury. Tyler had pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.
Tyler had gone to a bench trial on first-degree kidnapping charges in February but was found guilty of lesser misdemeanor charges. The new charges were filed against her after that trial.
Prosecutors say Tyler and Shadlow locked his 8-year-old son in a space beneath the basement stairs of their Ackley home for at least nine hours a day in the summer of 2017. The boy told authorities he slept on concrete, had no access to a bathroom and food was withheld.
The boy took the stand during Tyler's trial telling how he slept sitting up and broke out of the confinement until he was caught to go to the kitchen to search for food.
