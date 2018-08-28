Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Alex Craig Shadlow, Traci Lynn Tyler

Alex Craig Shadlow, Traci Lynn Tyler

ACKLEY — An Ackley father accused of confining his son in an enclosure under the basement stairs is asking the court for a separate trial, apart from his fiancé who also is charged in the case.

Police arrested Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, and Traci Lynn Tyler, 39, on charges of first-degree kidnapping July 17, and trial for Shadlow is tentatively scheduled for September in Hardin County District Court in Eldora.

On Friday, Shadlow’s attorney, Benjamin Stansberry of Marshalltown, asked the court to sever the trial so each defendant can face a separate jury.

Stansberry said in court records Shadlow would be unfairly prejudiced in a joint trial because he wouldn’t be able to confront certain witnesses. One of the witnesses would likely be DCI Agent Matt Schalk, who interviewed Tyler. Tyler allegedly made statements implicating Shadlow, court records state, and Tyler also made statements to others.

Tyler’s defense also could be at odds with Shadlow‘s defense, Stansberry wrote in his motion.

According to court records, Tyler’s attorney supports the request for separate trials, but the prosecutors are against it.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Authorities allege the couple kept Shadlow’s 8-year-old son in the locked 6-by-6 foot pen with a coffee can toilet as punishment and denied him food between July and September 2017. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are standing by their speedy trial rights.

1
4
0
0
3

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments