WATERLOO — A former Iowa man accused of attacking a jogger on a recreational trail in 2015 may argue he didn’t have the capacity to form the intent to commit the crime.
The attorney for 24-year-old Patrick Richard Burt filed a notice that the defense may use a diminished responsibility defense to fight first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and willful injury causing serious injury during trial.
The defense also waived speedy trial. A trial date hasn’t been set, and review of the case is scheduled for late August.
Authorities allege Burt came up behind the 27-year-old woman and hit her on the head while she was jogging in George Wyth State Park on July 28, 2015. The woman was beaten unconscious and dragged into the woods. She was later found by passing bicyclists.
Burt later moved to Aurora, Colorado, and in March 2019 authorities received a notice his DNA profile matched evidence collected in the trail assault.
Burt remains in the Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million.
