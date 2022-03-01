Accomplice recounts fatal robbery at Cedar Falls apartment

WATERLOO — It was supposed to be an easy job, Marquas Gafeney said.

Gafeney’s friend, Keyon Roby, had been inside the Cedar Falls apartment earlier that night for a cocaine deal. Roby told Gafeny it would be an easy target for a robbery — “sweet” was the term Gafeney used.

“I didn’t think it would be a big deal,” Gafeney said.

But first Roby needed a gun, Gafaney told jurors Monday as testimony resumed in Roby’s trial for first-degree murder and robbery.

The Dec. 4, 2019, robbery, it turned out, would be anything but simple, ending with one dead and four others in custody on an array of charges.

Gafeney, 23, told jurors about what led up to the fatal heist.

He said Roby turned to him to acquire a gun, and Gafeney said called a friend. They then drove to an apartment building near the SportsPlex in downtown Waterloo to pick up the weapon — a green 9 mm SIG Sauer pistol with a red laser sight.

From there, McKayla Ryan drove them to Cedar Falls, and they parked in the lot behind Main Street.

As prosecutors played a surveillance video, Gafeney identified the alleged robbers by what they were wearing and as exited the vehicle.

Gafeney said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Humanize my Hoodie,” gray jeans and gray Air Jordan shoes. Roby had a black hoodie and pink and white shoes. The third robber, James Wright-Buls, had a gray sweatshirt and red pants, he said.

He said Roby was the first person up the stairs and down the hall to the apartment, he was second and Wright-Buls brought up the rear carrying a .25-caliber “pea shooter.”

They knocked on the door, someone answered, and they entered.

“He ups the gun ... pointing,” Gafeney said. He said Roby told the people inside “We need everything,” and instructed them to sit down.

Roby used his gun to club a guy who was eating in the kitchen, according to Gafeney’s account.

Roby then fired three times at Grant Saul who was seated on a couch. Witnesses said Saul had pulled his own pistol before he was shot.

Gafeney said no one else fired a gun inside the apartment, and Saul was shot before he could shoot.

Following the shots, the robbers fled the apartment, Gafeney said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.