WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minnesota sex offender who was allegedly found in Waterloo in July.
On Tuesday, a grand jury in U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa handed up an indictment charging Jason Michael DePaul, 43, formerly of Austin, Minn., with failure to register as a sex offender.
As of Thursday, DePaul remained in the Black Hawk County Jail where he has been since July 15 when Waterloo police responded to a burglary report and found DePaul in a vacant building at 928 Mulberry St. He was arrested him on a Mower County, Minnesota, warrant for failing to appear in court there.
According to court records, DePaul is required to register with authorities because of a 1997 conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct for abusing a 14-year-old girl in Olmsted County, Minnesota. He also has prior convictions for using fake information to apply for a drivers license, burglary, vehicle theft and sex offender registration violations in Minnesota.
