WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a backpack in an attempt to get money from his ex-girlfriend.
Christopher Lee Holmes, 35, was arrested Friday for first-degree burglary. Police said Holmes entered a house at 1404 Grant Ave. at around 7:30 p.m. by walking in an unlocked door, attempting to obtain money from his ex-girlfriend, Kimberly Kirby.
According to Kirby, she and her current boyfriend, Stephen Quail, were assaulted during the incident. Holmes hit Quail in the face and some redness around his nose and mouth was present, reports state.
Holmes briefly fled the scene, and Kirby called her mother, Dena Smith. Smith arrived at the house, and while she was present Holmes reappeared, trying to get to Kirby and Quail. Smith closed the door to the house and kept Holmes on the enclosed front porch. Smith was scratched on the forearm by Holmes while she tried to bar him from entering the house, the police report states. He grabbed a backpack and quickly placed items inside, such as Quail’s car keys and Smith’s cigarettes.
Officers located Smith in front of 911 W. Seventh St. He was carrying a backpack and the stolen items were identified.
