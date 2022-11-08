A dozen charged in meth, marijuana raids in Oelwein, Sumner

OELWEIN -- At least a dozen people were arrested on drug charges following six searches at homes in Oelwein and nearby communities as part of an investigation spanning several counties Friday.

In all, officers seized more than a pound of marijuana, 70 grams of methamphetamine, $4,000 in cash as well as firearms, marijuana wax and liquid and amphetamine and Alprazolam pills, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to Fayette County deputies, the investigation drew officers from Iowa State Patrol, Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Sumner Police Department, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Oelwein Police Department, Independence Police Department, West Union Police Department, Postville Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department and Strawberry Point Police Department.

In Sumner, Justin Douglas Pattison, 39, of Sumner, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine pills with intent to deliver, possession of Alprazolam with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of Alprazolam, violation of the drug tax stamp act and drug gathering charges. He was also arrested for two counts of child endangerment and interference.

Joseph Allen McMurrin, 34, of Alpha, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam and amphetamine, violation of the drug tax stamp act and drug gathering charges.

Pattison and McMurrin allegedly ran from authorities when they arrived at 12738 Y Ave., Sumner, and they were captured with the help of a police K9 unit. Officers searched a barn and camper and found drugs in a camper when a 10 and 12 year old had access.

Michael Wayne Forbes, 52, and Kristy Ranae Heidt, 53 were found in a camper at 444 First Ave. S.E., Oelwein, with marijuana, meth, scales and cash. They were charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, drug gathering premises and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

Christopher Lee Becker, 40, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of meth with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of Quetiapine pills and drug gathering charges after officers searched 524 Fifth Ave. N.W., Oelwein. Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29, was also arrested on possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana and drug gathering charges at the address.

Brandy Lynn Schoultz, 37, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of meth after authorities found a bag of meth and meth residue on a spoon while searching 220 ½ First Ave. N.W. in Oelwein on Nov. 4.

Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35; Amanda Lou James, 56; and Aaron Paul James, 43, were arrested on possession of meth and marijuana and drug gathering charges after authorities searched a home at 26 Fifth St. N.W., Oelwein. Cameron Jon Wilson, 27, was also arrested for drug gathering charges at the same address.

The investigation is continuing, and more charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.