8 charged in rural Black Hawk County burglary ring

According to Sheriff Thompson, “The victimization was not isolated to rural residences with these folks and unfortunately, we lost landmark businesses thanks to their idiocy. They will have a lot of time to contemplate the error of their ways. I am very proud of every officer and every agency involved in bringing these individuals to justice. In that vein, there are still a few we are looking for (active warrants issued) and still could use the public’s help to render the final arrests in these cases,”