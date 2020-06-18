8 charged in rural Black Hawk County burglary ring

WATERLOO -- Sheriff Tony Thompson on Thursday announced the arrests of numerous people involved in a burglary ring that has taken place throughout rural Black Hawk County.
In February, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating numerous residential break-ins and attempted break-ins in rural Black Hawk County.
These break-ins also involved municipalities throughout the county. He said the investigation was largely successful based on interagency cooperation which included investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department, including night shift uniformed patrol officers from both departments, and the assistance of investigators in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Grundy County, Tama County, Benton County, Marshall County, and Dubuque County.
The following people have been arrested or had warrants issued for their arrest for crimes that occurred within Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction:
--- Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 29, of Evansdale, charged with second-degree burglary,and two counts of third-degree burglary. He is already in custody on numerous other charges, including taking part in the attempted holdup of an armored car at a bank in Waterloo. He is also charged in the March 5 burglary and fire at The Wishbone Restaurant and other home break-ins.
-- Hasan Huskic, 26, of Waterloo, charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, attempted burglary in the second degree, attempted burglary in the third degree and third-degree criminal mischief.
-- Jose Rubio, 27, of Waterloo, charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary,possession with Intent to deliver methamphetamine. He also has other charges pending and is still being sought, officials said.
-- Robert Connally, 33, of Waverly, charged with second-degree burglary.
-- Kevin Pals, 28, of Waterloo. charged with three counts of forgery and one count of third-degree theft.
-- Christopher Tyson, 30, of Waterloo, charged with one count of forgery (active warrants issued).
-- Heidi Zuck, 35, of Waterloo, charged with one count of credit card fraud (active warrants issued).
-- Alysa Johnson, 28, of Independence. charged with one count of forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
Thompson called the combined efforts of the various law enforcement agencies was "hard core police work and dedicated investigating throughout.”
According to Sheriff Thompson, “The victimization was not isolated to rural residences with these folks and unfortunately, we lost landmark businesses thanks to their idiocy. They will have a lot of time to contemplate the error of their ways. I am very proud of every officer and every agency involved in bringing these individuals to justice. In that vein, there are still a few we are looking for (active warrants issued) and still could use the public’s help to render the final arrests in these cases,”
Nancy Newhoff
