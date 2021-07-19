6-year-old shot in arm during Waterloo incident Sunday, injuries not life-threatening

WATERLOO — A 6-year-old child was shot in the arm during a Sunday evening incident north of downtown, sustaining a non-life threatening injury.
Waterloo police responded to a report of shots fired at 9:18 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Argyle Street. Witnesses reported that several people were seen running towards an area apartment complex. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with people at an address on Logan Avenue where they discovered the child who had an injury to the arm.
The minor was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room with a parent, according to a news release. Medical staff confirmed the wound was not life threatening and was caused by a gunshot.
The scene was canvassed by Waterloo detectives and processed for evidence recovery by the department's crime lab staff.