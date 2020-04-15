4 arrested in burglary investigation in Grundy County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUT -- Grundy County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on burglary charges Tuesday.

Grundy County Sheriff Rick Penning said there have been a string of burglaries in the area in the past three months.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 13000 mile of O Avenue to investigate a possible burglary. Deputies located several suspects that were arrested on the following charges:

-- Shuntel Stephens, 38, of Grundy Center, $7,500 bond; charged with third-degree burglary.

-- Drew Janssen, 39, Holland, $10,000 bond; charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

-- Danielle Bryant, 32, of Waterloo, $10,000 bond; charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools

-- Benjamin Raney, 40, of Elk Run Heights, $10,000 bond; charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and its K9 unit.

Penning said the investigation continues into the other burglaries.

