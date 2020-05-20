2 arrested for damaging field while four-wheeling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OELWEIN -- Shortly before 6 a.m Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that was stuck in the middle of a field near the 3000 block of Unicorn Road, west of Oelwein.

When deputies arrived, it was learned that the vehicle had gone into the field and the occupants were four-wheeling before getting stuck. Upon investigation, Brady J. Jarchow, 23, of Oelwein, was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, second-degree criminal mischief and trespassing (Simple Misdemeanor).

A passenger of the vehicle was 21-year-old Jowayne Marques Phillips, also of Oelwein. Phillips was charged with aiding and abetting to second-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail where they were held for an initial appearance in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0