2 arrested for damaging field while four-wheeling

OELWEIN -- Shortly before 6 a.m Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that was stuck in the middle of a field near the 3000 block of Unicorn Road, west of Oelwein.
When deputies arrived, it was learned that the vehicle had gone into the field and the occupants were four-wheeling before getting stuck. Upon investigation, Brady J. Jarchow, 23, of Oelwein, was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, second-degree criminal mischief and trespassing (Simple Misdemeanor).
A passenger of the vehicle was 21-year-old Jowayne Marques Phillips, also of Oelwein. Phillips was charged with aiding and abetting to second-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail where they were held for an initial appearance in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.