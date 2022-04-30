 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old boy arrested in Independence after high speed chase

INDEPENDENCE – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase through Independence toward Rowley.

He was charged with eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, and third degree criminal mischief.

Police say an officer attempted to stop the vehicle at about 3 p.m. near the 1800 block of West First St., reportedly because of an equipment violation.

Instead, the driver continued on his way, refusing to stop at signs, while traveling at excessive speeds, and through private property within the Prairie Hills Assisted Living Facility on Enterprise Dr.

Police located the vehicle in the 2400 block of 290th St. The driver and a juvenile passenger were detained. And no injuries or collisions were reported.

The Independence Police Department were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

