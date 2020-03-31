You are the owner of this article.
13-year-old leads police on chase with stolen van in Waterloo
WATERLOO – A 13 year old was detained following a brief chase in a stolen van early Tuesday.

Details weren’t available, but the girl was suspected of taking a Chrysler Town and County from an Evansdale address.

Waterloo police spotted the stolen van in the area of Linden Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and attempted to stop it. The van continued on until reaching dead end on Linden, and the driver was detained on charges of first-degree theft and burglary.

