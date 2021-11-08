12-year-old killed, man seriously injured in string of UTV crashes

WINTHROP — One girl is dead and a Waterloo man was seriously injured in a string of unrelated UTV accidents in Buchanan County over the weekend.

Winthrop fire and AMR ambulance crews and sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash near 260th Street and Buffalo Creek Boulevard southeast of town around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

A Polaris Ranger was being driven by a 12-year-old girl when the vehicle went out of control during a turn, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle rolled into a ditch, trapping the girl underneath.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving techniques without success, and the girl was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A passenger of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

The fatal crash came after two other UTV accidents Saturday.

Around noon, authorities were sent to a crash involving a Polaris Rzr and a Polaris General near 115th Street and Victory Avenue northwest of Lamont. The Rzr, driven by 25-year-old David Spier of Sumner, was heading east on 115th and slowed near the intersection when the General, driven by 29-year-old Corbin Dehning of Ossian, collided with the Rzr’s back end, causing it to overturn.

The low visibility caused by dust from the gravel road contributed to the crash, according to deputies.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person went to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

Dehning was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

Then at 6 p.m. Saturday, a Polaris Rzr 900 XP operated by Richard Delbert King, 58, of Waterloo, rolled when it was making a turn on Deacon Avenue southeast of Fairbank.

A passenger, Christopher Allen Weber, 52, of Waterloo, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

King wasn’t injured, but he was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control, open container and fraudulent UTV registration.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AMR Ambulance and AirCare.

