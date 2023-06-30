WATERLOO — The father of a Waterloo man shot and killed in a garage robbery in 2020 criticized the light punishment handed down to the accused killer on Wednesday.

“Law enforcement did a fantastic job, but the justice system has failed my son, my family, me and society because you are going to turn this animal loose,” said Fred Hemenway, father of Vincent Hemenway. “Judge, this is a miscarriage of justice if I’ve ever seen one. … That man is a killer, and he’s walking free.”

Vincent Hemenway, 49, and three friends were working on a motorcycle in an Adrian Street garage in the middle of the night when they were approached by two men in masks and gloves. One of the masked men asked for a lighter and then pulled out a gun.

Vincent Hemenway lunged for the pistol and was fatally shot.

The gunman, Robert Lee Williams Jr., 34, had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence. But a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter during an April trial and on Wednesday Williams was sentenced to the only punishment allowed under law – up to 10 years behind bars.

Williams was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Vincent Hemenway’s estate.

Williams, who always admitted to the shooting but offered differing accounts to police after his arrest and on the stand at trial, apologized to Vincent Hemenway’s family during Wednesday’s hearing.

“What happened that night, I take full responsibility. … I can’t explain what happened all the way that night. I can’t explain the emotions I was feeling that night. … I hope you guys forgive me some way, somehow.

Two relatives walked out of the courtroom in protest. Vincent’s mother, Rita Baldwin, refused to look at him.

The mother declined to speak at the hearing, but Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson read a written statement on her behalf.

"You are nothing more than an animal that deserves to be caged for life," she said in the statement.

She said she can’t hear the news or even watch movies without being reminded of how her son died trying to defend his friends.

“I can’t sleep without having nightmares, hearing gunshots, having panic attacks and flashbacks,” she said in her written statement. “Every motorcycle I hear triggers my heartbreak and loss. Every redhead I see I pray against all odds my son, Vince, is alive and walking towards me.”

Robert Lee Williams Jr. will do less prison time that his brother, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, who was convicted of first-degree robbery in the incident during a separate trial. He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars with at least 17 and a half years before he is eligible for parole.

Others arrested in the case include Ana Berinobis-McLemore and Tonkeya Jackson. Berinobis was killed in an unrelated shooting on May 22, 2022, while out on bond. Jackson is awaiting trial, currently scheduled for November.

Robert Lee Williams Jr. also faces other charges in unrelated incidents.

Trials are tentatively scheduled for August for an Aug. 2, 2020, shootout on Argyle Street where two people were injured; a July 31, 2020, incident where he is accused of shooting a man in the face on West Sixth Street; and a July 26, 2020, incident where he was found with a gun during a traffic stop on Monroe Street.

