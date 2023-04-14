CEDAR FALLS — A $10,000 reward has been established for anyone who identifies a man suspected of burglary and serious assault Monday in the 1900 block of College Street, helping lead to his arrest.

The reward has been established through CrimeStoppers. It was made possible by a privately funded donation.

Police were dispatched at about 3 a.m. for a report of a man entering an apartment through an unlocked window on the first floor.

The man allegedly seriously assaulted the lone resident and left on foot with stolen items.

Officers were able to obtain video footage of the man from another resident. The description given by the victim matched the man in the video. Additionally, the suspect was observed on city cameras through neighborhoods in the 1900 block of College Street and in the greater College Hill area.

Police are asking for residents living in the surrounding College Hill area to check their personal home video systems from April 9 and 10 for any footage that would be helpful to the investigation. They are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (319) 855-TIPS (8477), or go online to cvcrimestop.com.

Police are also reminding people to secure their residences and vehicles with the change of seasons. That's most important when residences are unoccupied at certain times during the day and if windows and doors at night are deemed easily accessible from the outside.

If suspicous activity is spotted within a neighborhood, residents are encouraged to contact the public safety non-emergency number – (319) 273-8612 – for patrol officers to check the area.

