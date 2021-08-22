1 injured after shooting outside Club Legacy

WATERLOO -- At least one man was injured after a shooting outside of a nightclub in Waterloo after bar close.

Waterloo Police were called to Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., for shots fired outside the bar at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police reports say Mario Griffin, 33, of Waterloo was taken to UnityPoint Health-Waterloo with a suspected gunshot wound. Police didn't know where Griffin was hit or how many times. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Two other victims were listed in the police report, but the report didn't list injuries for either.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.