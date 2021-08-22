1 injured after shooting outside Club Legacy

WATERLOO -- At least one man was injured after a shooting outside of a nightclub in Waterloo after bar close.
Waterloo Police were called to Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., for shots fired outside the bar at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police reports say Mario Griffin, 33, of Waterloo was taken to UnityPoint Health-Waterloo with a suspected gunshot wound. Police didn't know where Griffin was hit or how many times. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Two other victims were listed in the police report, but the report didn't list injuries for either.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.
Amie Rivers
Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics
UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.
