CEDAR FALLS – Hot metal and flammable materials appear to be behind a Tuesday evening salvage yard fire in Cedar Falls, according to fire officials.

A worker at the Aikey Salvage Yard, 1524 Independence Ave., had been using a cutting torch to remove a part from a van earlier in the day, and around 5:45 p.m. a fire was discovered in the same area, said Chief John Bostwick with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

The flames consumed six junk vehicles and another two junk vehicles inside of a large crusher, which also took damage, fire officials said.

Tankers from Cedar Falls and Janesville assisted in providing water throughout the incident, and crews were on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.

No injuries were report, Bostwick said.

