Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – An overnight fire damaged a garage at a Waterloo home.

A passerby spotted the blaze in the detached garage at 121 Newell St. at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.

The garage housed a workshop area, and fire officials estimated the damage to the building and contents at $20,000. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, said Michael Moore, battalion chief with the fire department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments