WATERLOO – An overnight fire damaged a garage at a Waterloo home.
A passerby spotted the blaze in the detached garage at 121 Newell St. at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.
The garage housed a workshop area, and fire officials estimated the damage to the building and contents at $20,000. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, said Michael Moore, battalion chief with the fire department.
