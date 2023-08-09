CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls firefighters responded to a fire in an industrial oven at a paint manufacturer Tuesday night.
Operations at PPG Paints, 312 Savannah Park Road, were stopped after a furnace motor at the facility burned out around 9 p.m., according to officials with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.
Crew extinguished the fire and vented smoke from the building.
They returned around 5 a.m. Wednesday to handle additional smoke in the building.
The building suffered smoke, fire and water damage.
The Black Hawk County Dispatch Center, MercyOne Paramedics, and Cedar Falls Utilities assisted Cedar Falls Public Safety.