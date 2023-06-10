CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls authorities responded to two serious crashes Saturday afternoon.

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire at Lone Tree and Big Woods roads around 1:25 p.m.

An off-duty public safety officer pulled one of the victims from the wreckage before the vehicle began burning, and an off-duty MercyOne paramedic also assisted at the scene.

Medics with MercyOne Ambulance took to people to the hospital, and a third was transported by private vehicle.

The accident happened when a vehicle traveling south on Big Woods Road failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by vehicle travelling west on Lone Tree, according to Cedar Falls police.

Then at 1:58 p.m., crews were called to a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue.

A motorcyclist was traveling north on Hudson Road and collided with a passenger vehicle attempting to turn south on Hudson Road from Ridgeway, according to Cedar Falls police. The motorcyclist was ejected as a result of the collision. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital.