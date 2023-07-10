CEDAR FALL — Fire destroyed a passenger car near U.S. Highway 20 Monday afternoon.
Occupants of the vehicle escaped without injury but the car is a total loss. The fire apparently started in the engine compartment while the car was on the Highway 20 off-ramp onto Hudson Road.
Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze.
Photos: Car fire, Highway 20, Cedar Falls
071023jr-fire-car-2
071023jr-fire-car-3
071023jr-fire-car-4
