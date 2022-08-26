Crews rescue farmer trapped in grain bin overnight

ACKLEY — Rescue workers from several agencies are credited with saving a farmer who was trapped in a grain bin overnight.

The victim was conscious and alert, and he was transported Friday to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls for treatment, said Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel.

“Thank goodness they train for that on an annual basis,” McDaniel said.

The man had apparently become trapped in the bin at his rural Ackley-Iowa Falls area farm on Thursday afternoon and wasn’t discovered until Friday morning when a neighbor came over.

The neighbor called 911 around 11:16 a.m. Friday, and crews from Ackley, Iowa Falls, Alden, Buckeye, Eldora, Hubbard, New Providence, Radcliffe, Steamboat Rock, Union, Whitten and Hardin County responded.

Workers used shields to keep more grain from engulfing the victim, and they cut holes in the bin to relieve pressure. He was freed by 12:36 p.m., the sheriff said.

