EVANSDALE — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Evansdale.
Crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue and Evansdale Police Department were sent to a report of smoke and flames in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Friday.
Heavy smoke was coming from the home, and firefighters with Gilbertville and Raymond were also called to the scene.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
