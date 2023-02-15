WATERLOO --- Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Waterloo warehouse company on Wednesday evening.
Details weren’t available, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to blaze inside Standard Distribution’s facility at 2251 Westfield Ave. shortly before 5 p.m.
The business was evacuated, and officials found a fire in the building.
