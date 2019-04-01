{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND -- Fire destroyed the roof of a house in Raymond before firefighters had the chance to put it out. 

The fire call came in at 3:49 p.m. Monday. Raymond, Evansdale and Gilbertville fire departments responded, along with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

"No injuries at this time were noted. It doesn't seem like anybody was home," said Jason Dolf, Raymond police chief.

The house fire was in the 200 block Landmark Drive in a residential neighborhood. Fire trucks from neighboring cities lined the street. 

When Raymond firefighters arrived flames were coming out the roof. 

The roof, kitchen and living areas sustained substantial damage. 

"We knocked that down, and we're looking for hot spots, extension and overhaul at this point," Dolf said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

