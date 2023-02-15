WATERLOO — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Waterloo warehouse company on Wednesday evening.
The blaze at Standard Distribution’s facility at 2251 Westfield Ave. broke out shortly before 5 p.m. when an outlet used to charge forklifts apparently overheated, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue officials.
The fire started to burn into a wall. An employee noticed the fire and attempted to douse it with an extinguisher, officials said. The facility was evacuated.
The fire triggered the building’s sprinkler system, which held it in check until firefighters finished it off.